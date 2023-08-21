Here's How a Delivery Driver Paid 37 Cents for 19.3 Gallons of Gas

Gas has never been this cheap in the US. Americans were paying $0.21 for a gallon of fuel back in 1929. In today's money, that would amount to $3.75, which currently is the average gas price in South and North Dakota. This DoorDash delivery driver, however, saw a price of $0.01 at the pump. No, it's not an error. Here's what happened.

7 photos Photo: toddhold on Reddit / autoevolution edit