Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Plays the Hooligan Card with Extreme Styling

If we stick to the standard definition, the term “hooligan“ means young, and in some way or another involved with a gang, troublemaker, used with breaking the law. We however sometime use it when talking about cars designed to be driven hard and abused in some manner, in the hands of their hoonigans. But the term is not all that common when it comes to motorcycles.
That mattered little for a Polish custom shop by the name BTChoppers, who decided this moniker would perfectly fit this build of theirs. Originally a 2014 Fat Boy, it got converted into this extreme build, and called just that, Hooligan.
Like many other European projects of this kind, most of the Fat Boy motorcycle is still there, meaning the important bits like frame and 103ci engine, but the standard look of the bike is long gone, replaced by a more aggressive one.
First up, the stance of the two-wheeler has changed thanks to the addition of a Legend air suspension system. Then comes the connection to the road, which in this case is achieved by means of Walz wheels. TTS rocker box covers, a Thunderbike handlebar with motogadget digital tach, and a rear fender made in-house by the Polish shop are on deck to make the build stand out.
But none of the elements mentioned above are as eye catching as the exhaust system. It’s made by BTChoppers, and manages to dwarf all others elements of the build through its imposing looks. Rocking KessTech mufflers, the thing is described by the Poles as a gangsta-style piece.
The build was completed in 2018 and was until recently up for grabs from BTChoppers’ lot. Someone snatched it in the meantime, for an undisclosed amount, so there's now another Hooligan roaming the streets of the continent.
