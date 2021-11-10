Guoxuan (Gotion) High-Tech Announces a Nickel-Rich Li-Ion Cell With 302 Wh/kg

Guoxuan High-Tech usually gets headlines thanks to its partnership with Volkswagen. This time, the Chinese battery company will do that on its own merits. Guoxuan – aka Gotian or Gotion – said it has developed a nickel-rich lithium-ion cell with an energy density of 302 Wh/kg. That makes it the most energy-dense cell currently available.
The best cells so far were the 2170 units made by Panasonic and used by Tesla, with an estimated energy density of 260 Wh/kg. That means that the new Gotion cells are 16% better than the ones the American EV maker buys. Although it does not look like much, it can make a massive difference in electric cars.
They can either have a more than 16% lighter battery pack for the same range (the weight savings would make it travel further if they were only 16% lighter) or offer 16% more energy in a similarly sized unit. That implies a car with a 300-mile (483-kilometer) range could travel 348 mi (560 km), which can make quite a difference.
The achievement is not a scientific discussion. According to Gotion, it has already attained mass production with these cells, and they are already equipping mid to high-end electric vehicles, but the company did not disclose which. They are probably yet to be officially presented, even if already in production to reach dealers in China.
Gotion said it managed to develop this new cell thanks to reducing the weight of auxiliary materials and increasing the proportion of active materials. The battery would also present a superior performance thanks to nano surface modification and uniformity technology. The electrolyte uses non-flammable fluorinated solvents combined with liquid ionic additives, which would prevent thermal runaway events or make them much safer to deal with.
Although this is already excellent news, Gotion is confident it can still improve this new cell. The Chinese battery maker said it would be the base for a new generation of lithium-ion cells capable of delivering 360 Wh/kg. That’s pretty close to what SES said its Apollo hybrid lithium metal cell could provide when it is ready for mass production by 2025. Gotion may reach the market with this improved lithium-ion cell way before that.
They can either have a more than 16% lighter battery pack for the same range (the weight savings would make it travel further if they were only 16% lighter) or offer 16% more energy in a similarly sized unit. That implies a car with a 300-mile (483-kilometer) range could travel 348 mi (560 km), which can make quite a difference.
The achievement is not a scientific discussion. According to Gotion, it has already attained mass production with these cells, and they are already equipping mid to high-end electric vehicles, but the company did not disclose which. They are probably yet to be officially presented, even if already in production to reach dealers in China.
Gotion said it managed to develop this new cell thanks to reducing the weight of auxiliary materials and increasing the proportion of active materials. The battery would also present a superior performance thanks to nano surface modification and uniformity technology. The electrolyte uses non-flammable fluorinated solvents combined with liquid ionic additives, which would prevent thermal runaway events or make them much safer to deal with.
Although this is already excellent news, Gotion is confident it can still improve this new cell. The Chinese battery maker said it would be the base for a new generation of lithium-ion cells capable of delivering 360 Wh/kg. That’s pretty close to what SES said its Apollo hybrid lithium metal cell could provide when it is ready for mass production by 2025. Gotion may reach the market with this improved lithium-ion cell way before that.