VW ID. Buzz Crashes the ID.5 Live Presentation to Tease Future Customers

We have already seen the production version of the VW ID. Buzz thanks to spy photographers and readers that share pictures of the prototypes with us. However, those paying attention to the live presentation of the VW ID.5 were rewarded with an official glimpse of what the electric version of the VW Bus will be.
We have seen it thanks to Lei Xing, one of the journalists behind the “China EVs & More” podcast (you can listen to it on Spotify). Xing shared the picture above on Twitter, and it seems it has gone unnoticed by most media outlets so far.
The prototype presents the same sort of disguise that previous ID family members presented. With the ID. Buzz, the psychedelic camo reminds us of the 1960s that gave the original car its fame and part of its good fortune in the American market.
With such a short hood, nobody will complain about the fact that the ID. Buzz will not have a frunk: that was more than expected. The rear-view mirrors and the lateral sliding doors show it will be way more conventional than the concept car that made many people drool at IAA 2017.
Considering it will be built over the MEB platform, we would expect it to have the same battery packs as other vehicles, especially the larger ones. We’d bet the ID. Buzz will have the 77-kWh unit of usable capacity (82-kWh total) that the ID.4 and the ID.5 present. It could even be more significant than that, but Volkswagen would probably prefer to keep the exact sizes to reach higher production scales.
When the ID. Buzz starts to be produced in Chattanooga in 2022, it will also be manufactured in Hannover, Germany. Sales in the U.S. alone should make Volkswagen more than happy if the chip shortage does not postpone the plans, as it has been doing with multiple manufacturers and models.
The prototype presents the same sort of disguise that previous ID family members presented. With the ID. Buzz, the psychedelic camo reminds us of the 1960s that gave the original car its fame and part of its good fortune in the American market.
With such a short hood, nobody will complain about the fact that the ID. Buzz will not have a frunk: that was more than expected. The rear-view mirrors and the lateral sliding doors show it will be way more conventional than the concept car that made many people drool at IAA 2017.
Considering it will be built over the MEB platform, we would expect it to have the same battery packs as other vehicles, especially the larger ones. We’d bet the ID. Buzz will have the 77-kWh unit of usable capacity (82-kWh total) that the ID.4 and the ID.5 present. It could even be more significant than that, but Volkswagen would probably prefer to keep the exact sizes to reach higher production scales.
When the ID. Buzz starts to be produced in Chattanooga in 2022, it will also be manufactured in Hannover, Germany. Sales in the U.S. alone should make Volkswagen more than happy if the chip shortage does not postpone the plans, as it has been doing with multiple manufacturers and models.
Teaser for the https://t.co/SMS9fShYTM from the ID.5 global premiere pic.twitter.com/4JBIKlmzqH— Lei Xing?? (@leixing77) November 3, 2021