GTA Online's Breaking Bad-Like Story Update Is Arriving Hot and Ready on March 7

Recently, Rockstar Games introduced new enticing vehicles to the world of GTA Online, like the Declasse Impaler SZ Sedan inspired by the (1994-1996) Chevrolet Impala SS and the Range Rover (L460) doppelganger named Gallivanter Baller ST-D. This week, there's something even better!
The Cluking' Bell Farm Raid is arriving on March 7. You'll have the unique opportunity to take down a brand-new threat. A Breaking Bad-style cartel organization that's using the Clukin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay as its main base of operations. You'll be helping Vincent Effenburger bust this case during this new story update.
The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will introduce a bunch of new rides like the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor Law Enforcement Vehicle. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a mix inspired by the 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon, fifth-gen Chevrolet Camaro, and sixth-generation Ford Mustang.
As you'd expect, it's RWD with a five-speed transmission system, and weighs 2,150 kg and 4,739 lbs. It's been spotted hitting up to 96 mph or 155 kph. Oh, and here's a fun little fact: this interceptor model has also been spotted in GTA VI.
Sadly, we don't have any significant fresh news on GTA 6 aside from the fact that Rockstar Games recently called all their work-from-home employees to come to the office for the final stage of the development.
It will help with security, which has been a massive issue for Rockstar ever since they got hacked, and over 100 videos and images of Grand Theft Auto VI were leaked all over the internet in September 2022. That was the first time we ever saw GTA 6, although it was just a development build, not a polished version by any means.
So make sure to pre-download the patch when it's available on March 7 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
While you're waiting for the new GTA Online story update, remember also to reap the benefits of the most recent update filled with drift and drag races along with even more events like Issi Classic Races, Land Races, New Community Series Jobs, and, of course, the always-welcomed Vehicle Discounts.
Most of them reward you with twice the usual GTA$ and RP, so this is your chance to make an extra buck and buy that boat you always wanted. The New Community series has three times the regular GTA$ rate. The Salvage Yard Robbery targets are the Obey Omnis e-GT (Sports), Vapid Dominator GT (Muscle), and Karin Previon (Coupe).
There are also high-performance vehicle discounts like the Ocelot Virtue (Super, 30% off), Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports, 40% off), Dinka Jester RR (Sports, 40% off), and Annis Euros (Sports, 40% off).
Lastly, over at Simeon's Motorsport Showroom, you'll find other great rides: Karin Futo GTX (Sports), Annis Euros (Sports, 40% off), Dinka Jester RR (Sports, 40% off), Penaud La Coureuse (Sports), and Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports, 40% off). Oh, and if you're a GTA+ subscriber, remember to claim your free Ocelot Jugular sports vehicle.