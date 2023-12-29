Google Ready to Kill Off the Android Auto for Phones Successor

The demise of Android Auto for phone screens wasn't received well by Google's user base, especially because the company failed to offer a solid alternative.
Launched in 2019 as a temporary solution, Android Auto for phones allowed users to convert their mobile devices into a head unit-wannabe, reproducing the Android Auto interface on the smaller screen of the phone.
Android Auto for phones gradually became more popular, up to a point where it became very difficult for the search giant to get rid of it.
Eventually, the search giant went forward with its plan, launching Google Maps' driving mode and retiring Android Auto for phones.
The feature was originally launched as "Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard," providing users with an all-in-one dashboard offering one-tap access to essential features, including music playback, navigation, sending messages, and making phone calls. It was a modern replacement for Android Auto for phones despite not aligning with Android Auto's interface.
Google eventually discontinued the Assistant dashboard, sticking with a simplified screen focused mainly on navigation. It was integrated into Google Maps as "Google Maps driving mode," providing users with turn-by-turn guidance and a bottom bar for one-tap access to music apps and Google Assistant.
Now, Google plans to kill this feature too. References found in a recent version of the Google app (which powers Google Assistant on Android and Android Auto) indicate that Google wants to retire the driving mode in February 2024. The company doesn’t provide more information, only adding that users who want to "call, message, or play media while navigating, can tap the mic to use Assistant."
Google plans to simplify the experience by removing unnecessary features and relying entirely on Google Assistant in Google Maps. The navigation experience will become the key focus, and everything else will come down to Google Assistant.
Once the driving mode goes away, users are left without a replacement for Android Auto for phones. It was a rough ride, and it wasn't probably Google's intention when killing off Android Auto for phones, but the adoption of the driving mode has likely been very low. Google never offered a potent alternative to the mobile Android Auto experience, and users who were forced to switch to the driving mode preferred to use apps in full-screen mode and rely on manual input or Google Assistant for listening to music and managing phone calls and messages.
The latter is precisely what Google is aiming for with this update spotted early in an APK teardown. The search giant didn't announce the change publicly, and I don't expect the company to share many specifics, especially because dropping Android Auto for phones was a difficult moment. The company insisted on the driving mode on several occasions, and dropping it is another blow to long-time Android Auto for phones users.
