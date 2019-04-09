autoevolution
 

Google Drones Cleared to Start Deliveries in Canberra, Australia

The capital city of Australia, Canberra, has officially become the place where the world’s first drone-based delivery service received the green light from local regulators to operate on a wide area.
This week, the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) announced it has approved Google’s offshoot Wing Aviation to start deliveries of food and non-prescription medication to the north part of the city.

Wing Aviation, part of Google’s Project Wing, is allowed to fly its drones for delivery purposes to 100 eligible homes in the Crace, Palmerston, and Franklin areas of the city, with more to follow in the coming months. The drones are also allowed to operate "in closer proximity to a person, than our regulations would normally permit."

Wing has been testing its drones in the region for the past year and a half, and according to CASA the flying machines have “satisfied us that their operation meets an acceptable level of safety.”

CASA says the safety of the local residents will not be jeopardized by the drones. “In the unlikely event the drone encounters a problem, it is designed to automatically land very slowly.” the organization says.

What’s worth noting is the fact that the drones are cleared to operate on a daily basis, from early in the morning to 8 p.m. in the evening, meaning drones carrying things will be visible in the sky above North Canberra all the time.

The drones designed by Wing can fly at speeds of up to 120 km/h (75 mph) on electric power only and at an altitude of up to 400 ft (122 meters). Their primary purpose is to deliver food and medical supplies.

The drones are automated, and a licensed pilot is at the helm all the time, but by using machine learning they can choose a drop zone on their own, away from obstacles like trees, buildings, and power lines.
