GM Will Teach LGES Quality Control to Replace Battery Packs on Bolt EV Units

LGES (LG Energy Solution) and General Motors keep saying that they have a “close relationship” and that they are trying to make the best they can to start the recall for all the Chevrolet Bolt EVs ever produced. If you read the fine print, though, it is clear that GM lost its patience with the South Korean supplier. Instead of waiting for LGES to solve the situation, the American automaker would have decided to teach it how to “clean up the manufacturing process” for its batteries by implementing “GM quality metrics.”

7 photos