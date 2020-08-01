GM Going Suburban With a Flood of Fast Charging Stations

EV

Despite about a decade offrenzy, there still aren’t enough charging stations to go around. Sure, their number is much higher then when it all started, but considering how big the segment is expected to get in the coming years, it’s not nearly enough.GM plans to get a piece of the charging pie as well, and announced on Friday (July 31) a flood of fast charging stations in cities and suburbs with a focus on those who “live in multi-unit homes, rent their homes and can’t install chargers, or might not have access to workplace charging.”In all, 2,700 new fast chargers would be installed over the next five years at grocery stores, retail outlets, entertainment centers and other high-traffic locations across the nation. GM is working with specialized company EVgo to make this plan a reality, and promises most of the stations will have charging technology with 100-350-capabilities, which should become norm on upcoming EVs."We are moving quickly to bring new EVs to market that customers will love,” said in a statement Mary Barra, GM Chairman and CEO.“We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging. Our relationship with EVgo will bolster the public fast-charging network available to EV customers ahead of increased market demand and reinforce our commitment to an all-electric, zero-emissions future.”You can read the full details on GM’s fast-charging stations rollout in the press release section below.