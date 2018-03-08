GFG Sibylla Luxury Concept Shows Giugiaro Still Means Business

More on this:

1 Giugiaro-Designed Sybilla Sedan Is a Nod to Both Past and Future

2 Chinese Company Techrules Announces Production Supercar For Geneva Motor Show

3 Giorgetto Giugiaro Isn't Saying Farewell, Returns with New Design Firm

4 Ferrari FF Crossover Rendering Shows What Could Have Been, Creator Fears for His Life

5 Italdesign Aztec Shows Up on eBay, Costs $750,000