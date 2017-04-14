Germany's Automakers Want to Start Publishing Real-World Fuel Economy Data

Germany’s powerful car industry was shaken, not stirred, by its rivals at the PSA Group, which decided to publish real-world fuel economy data
for its vehicles.
While automakers have previously reached an understanding to use European
standardized tests
to evaluate the fuel efficiency of their products, it looks like the rules of the “game” are altered on the fly.
The bold decision made by the French consortium was not an accident, because no company would risk damaging its image with an unnecessary test of its products.
Germany’s VDA, the association of car manufacturers in the country, is currently discussing how its members will perform and publish fuel economy testing
in the real world.
While each member secretly dreams of having the best possible result, everyone is aware that automakers must reach a consensus to standardize these tests.
Matthias Mueller, the CEO of the Volkswagen Group, has explained that VW
is currently discussing this with its homologs in the VDA, and he already told Automotive News
that he expects a solution to be ready soon.
The president of the VDA, Matthias Wissmann, has not disclosed what testing protocol will be used, and how will the companies ensure the transparency of the process.
We would like to note that traffic in Germany is not the same as its equivalent in France, which would raise questions and cause confusion among clients if the tests are not done in the same place.
Standardized testing has the advantage of offering impartial comparisons
for all the contenders involved, but it also opens the way to optimizations for those evaluations.
Many automakers are being accused by clients and environmentalists that they choose a gearing that will get them better results in the fuel economy test that is currently employed in the European Union. Other “tricks” used involve filling the tires to a higher pressure, along with disconnecting electrical consumers.
Currently, the VDA is talking with Germany’s Federal Transportation Ministry to set up a transparent testing method that cannot be tricked in any way, but also that provides equitable procedures for all parties involved. Environmental advocacy groups might be called to oversee the process.