autoevolution

Germany's Automakers Want to Start Publishing Real-World Fuel Economy Data

 
14 Apr 2017, 15:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Germany’s powerful car industry was shaken, not stirred, by its rivals at the PSA Group, which decided to publish real-world fuel economy data for its vehicles.
While automakers have previously reached an understanding to use European standardized tests to evaluate the fuel efficiency of their products, it looks like the rules of the “game” are altered on the fly.

The bold decision made by the French consortium was not an accident, because no company would risk damaging its image with an unnecessary test of its products.

Germany’s VDA, the association of car manufacturers in the country, is currently discussing how its members will perform and publish fuel economy testing in the real world.

While each member secretly dreams of having the best possible result, everyone is aware that automakers must reach a consensus to standardize these tests.

Matthias Mueller, the CEO of the Volkswagen Group, has explained that VW is currently discussing this with its homologs in the VDA, and he already told Automotive News that he expects a solution to be ready soon.

The president of the VDA, Matthias Wissmann, has not disclosed what testing protocol will be used, and how will the companies ensure the transparency of the process.

We would like to note that traffic in Germany is not the same as its equivalent in France, which would raise questions and cause confusion among clients if the tests are not done in the same place.

Standardized testing has the advantage of offering impartial comparisons for all the contenders involved, but it also opens the way to optimizations for those evaluations.

Many automakers are being accused by clients and environmentalists that they choose a gearing that will get them better results in the fuel economy test that is currently employed in the European Union. Other “tricks” used involve filling the tires to a higher pressure, along with disconnecting electrical consumers.

Currently, the VDA is talking with Germany’s Federal Transportation Ministry to set up a transparent testing method that cannot be tricked in any way, but also that provides equitable procedures for all parties involved. Environmental advocacy groups might be called to oversee the process.
real world emissions fuel consumption fuel economy Germany real world fuel consumption
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78