autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

German Regulator KBA Gets Sued By Environmental Lobby Group Over Dieselgate

 
24 Mar 2017, 17:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Germany’s motor authority, the KBA, has been sued by the environmental group named Deutsche Umwelthilfe over its reaction regarding Volkswagen’s emissions scandal.
The plaintiffs, in this case, accuse the defendants of “failing to act robustly enough” on the entire diesel emissions scandal in which the Volkswagen Group got entangled. Some versions of Volkswagen Group’s diesel engines have already received the KBA’s approval on the proposed repairs, which include software and hardware modifications.

The suit also claims that the changes approved by the KBA to Volkswagen’s TDI engines to respect emissions norms, mentioned above, are not legal.

Plaintiffs motivate the statement through the fact removing the illegal software from the ECUs involves something that “was not mentioned” when the original approval for these vehicles was provided.

If you ask us, this does not make sense, because the entire point of the emissions cheat was not to be discovered by authorities, so nobody could have approved it because it was not detected.

Both Volkswagen and the KBA refused to comment the report regarding the lawsuit filed against the latter, Automotive News reports. The suit was filed in an administrative court in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, where the transport authority is based.

The sanctions applied against Volkswagen in Europe are notably lower than the penalties it faced in the USA and South Korea, for example. We think that this would have been a point that the environmentalist group could have made. Instead, the reaction of the KBA is criticized, but we cannot complain about the latter issue.

Germany is not the only European nation where organizations have made statements against Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, and we believe several other agencies in other countries will act in a similar manner.

At the end of the day, the Volkswagen Group admitted to using a device to cheat in emissions tests, and it did it for about 11 million vehicles sold across the world.
Germany dieselgate lawsuit KBA Volkswagen TDI dieselgate fix
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78