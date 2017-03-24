German Regulator KBA Gets Sued By Environmental Lobby Group Over Dieselgate

Germany’s motor authority, the KBA
, has been sued by the environmental group named Deutsche Umwelthilfe over its reaction regarding Volkswagen
’s emissions scandal.
The plaintiffs, in this case, accuse the defendants of “failing to act robustly enough” on the entire diesel emissions scandal in which the Volkswagen Group got entangled. Some versions of Volkswagen Group’s diesel engines have already received the KBA’s approval
on the proposed repairs, which include software and hardware modifications.
The suit
also claims that the changes approved by the KBA to Volkswagen’s TDI
engines to respect emissions norms, mentioned above, are not legal.
Plaintiffs motivate the statement through the fact removing the illegal software from the ECUs involves something that “was not mentioned” when the original approval for these vehicles was provided.
If you ask us, this does not make sense, because the entire point of the emissions cheat was not to be discovered by authorities, so nobody could have approved it because it was not detected.
Both Volkswagen and the KBA refused to comment the report regarding the lawsuit filed against the latter, Automotive News
reports. The suit was filed in an administrative court in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, where the transport authority is based.
The sanctions applied against Volkswagen in Europe are notably lower than the penalties it faced in the USA and South Korea, for example. We think that this would have been a point that the environmentalist group could have made. Instead, the reaction of the KBA is criticized, but we cannot complain about the latter issue.
Germany
is not the only European nation where organizations have made statements against Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal, and we believe several other agencies in other countries will act
in a similar manner.
At the end of the day, the Volkswagen Group admitted to using a device to cheat in emissions tests, and it did it for about 11 million vehicles sold across the world.