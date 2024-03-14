German-Made eVTOL Jet Inches Closer to Launching Air Taxi Rides in America

There are numerous eVTOLs (electric vertical takeoff and landing) gearing up to offer long-awaited air mobility services across the US, but the German-made Lilium eVTOL jet is in a league of its own.
German eVTOL maker Lilium has set its sights on what will soon become its launch locations in America. Its flagship aircraft is expected to start operating in Florida, Southern California, the Northeast Corridor, and Texas. Fixed-based operation (FBO) and aviation service provider Atlantic Aviation is giving a helping hand in terms of infrastructure.
Based on this partnership, Lilium will have access to more than 30 airports within its targeted area of operation. Still, until the official launch, there's still a lot of work to be done behind the scenes. Electric air mobility is new, and it involves a series of specific issues that need to be addressed, such as electric charging infrastructure, operation integration with standard airport operations, and even a new kind of passenger experience.
Lilium and Atlantic Aviation will work on all of that and more in preparation for upcoming commercial service.
The German company is also tackling the US market in a different way than its competitors by planning to offer not just shuttle operations but also private and premium options. Both companies and individuals will be able to purchase this aircraft, which translates to a wider range of potential operations.
Another thing that makes the Lilium aircraft stand out is that, unlike most eVTOLs, it targets regional aviation. This air taxi won't limit itself to short-range flights within the same city. It claims to have the capacity to withstand longer journeys without sacrificing speed or comfort. This comes back to the aircraft's unique lift-plus-cruise configuration and jet propulsion. The German developer adapted the existing jet engine technology to electric motors in order to create what it claims to be the world's first eVTOL jet.
In the meantime, Lilium is also working hard to secure battery production for the large-scale commercialization of its flagship aircraft. InoBat will produce battery cells for the Lilium jet at its two factories in Voderady, Slovakia. The first one, Volta 1, should kick off operations this year. Volta 2, on the other hand, is set to become InoBat's first gigafactory, targeting a production capacity of four-gigawatt hours (GWh).
InoBat is linked to the company that supplies the Unified Cell that will be installed in almost 80% of all Volkswagen Group's electric vehicles in the future – Gotion High-Tech.
On its way to conquering the US market, Lilium has also appointed its exclusive deal for private sales in America – that's EMCJET, a Texas-based aircraft brokerage and management company. The premium version of the eVTOL jet was rumored to cost somewhere between $7 and $10 million.
