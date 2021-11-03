German Drone Developer Quantum-Systems Opens Facility in California to Meet Growing Demand

Zeus Electric Chassis and SylvanSport To Drop Full-Electric RV As New Industry Standard

The new facility aims to meet the increasing demand for its products among defense and security customers in the United States, such as the military , Special Operation Forces, Customer and Border Protection, to offer just a few examples. Last year, Quantum-Systems launched its 2-in-1(vertical take-off and landing) drone Vector in the U.S., claiming to have been a huge success, which is why the manufacturer plans to scale production in North America.Quantum-Systems expansion plans in the States are supported by its partner Auterion, the company in charge of powering its drones. Auterion’s operating system for drones is based on a flexible, open-source platform that allows operators to improve the drone’s workflow, from mapping to cargo and inspection. It has some important names in its client base, such as the U.S. Government and GE Aviation, to name just a few.The new facility to be established in California will open its doors at the beginning of January 2022.Quantum-Systems’ Vector drone is a 2-in-1 vertical take-off reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) with a compact and robust design and a flight time of up to 120 minutes. It can operate in the most difficult terrains and has a very low noise emission. It can send video streams from a range of up to 9.3 miles (15 km).Vector’s 2-in-1 design allows it to be used in a fixed-wing configuration or with its wings removed and a new set of copter arms attached to its centerpiece. In the latter, the drone becomes Scorpion, a versatile tricopter great for smaller-scale use. The Scorpion has a flight time of up to 45 minutes, depending on its payload.

