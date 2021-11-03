Drone Captures Boiling Sea Phenomenon in Scotland, Makes Waves on the Internet

More on this:

1 This Unique Ship Is a Floating Museum, Flaunts Pieces Worth Over $4 Million

2 Here’s What It Takes to Make Your Roasted Chicken Come From the Sky via Drone

3 World’s Most Advanced Drone Charging Station Is an Off-Grid Autonomous Expert Pilot

4 Ocean Drone Captures Stunning Video Inside a Hurricane, for the First Time Ever

5 Water Burning in the Gulf of Mexico Looks Like the Eye of Sauron