Drone Captures Boiling Sea Phenomenon in Scotland, Makes Waves on the Internet

A strange sea phenomenon that recently occurred in Scotland left everyone on the Internet scratching their heads. A drone enthusiast captured on camera something that looked like a sea eruption with the water boiling angrily.
While the creepy footage was captured on Halloween, and it makes for a decent scary story, it is no fabrication. The whole thing happened on the west coast of Scotland, in South Ayrshire, close to Lendalfoot and it made the local headlines.
The guy who filmed the odd-looking whirlpool is Paul Young, a 46-year-old accountant from Girvan who is passionate about drones and happened to fly his device in the area at that time.
After approximately one hour of circling the area with his drone, taking photos, recording, and monitoring the raging water, Young posted his images and video on social media, asking for others’ opinions on the phenomenon. A lot of explanations were received, with some people stating that the bubbling water is caused by a burst pipe, methane leaks, and even possible explosives, as the area is famous for a large number of old bombs.
None of the above have been confirmed and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were notified of the anomaly.
According to the SEPA, as reported by Metro, the phenomenon was caused by recent heavy rain mixing with wastewater discharged into the sea. The place where the bubbling water was spotted is close to a landfill site.
And speaking of strange-looking things in the water, maybe you remember the burning water in the Gulf of Mexico, another odd phenomenon that went viral this summer. That one occurred next to an oil rig operated by Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex.
Videos on the Internet showed the water boiling furiously with an eye-shaped area in flames, right in the middle. It was a familiar sight for Lord of the Rings fans who can see a clear resemblance to the eye of Sauron, the worst character in the franchise, who ruled the land of Mordor.
The guy who filmed the odd-looking whirlpool is Paul Young, a 46-year-old accountant from Girvan who is passionate about drones and happened to fly his device in the area at that time.
After approximately one hour of circling the area with his drone, taking photos, recording, and monitoring the raging water, Young posted his images and video on social media, asking for others’ opinions on the phenomenon. A lot of explanations were received, with some people stating that the bubbling water is caused by a burst pipe, methane leaks, and even possible explosives, as the area is famous for a large number of old bombs.
None of the above have been confirmed and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and Scottish Water were notified of the anomaly.
According to the SEPA, as reported by Metro, the phenomenon was caused by recent heavy rain mixing with wastewater discharged into the sea. The place where the bubbling water was spotted is close to a landfill site.
And speaking of strange-looking things in the water, maybe you remember the burning water in the Gulf of Mexico, another odd phenomenon that went viral this summer. That one occurred next to an oil rig operated by Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex.
Videos on the Internet showed the water boiling furiously with an eye-shaped area in flames, right in the middle. It was a familiar sight for Lord of the Rings fans who can see a clear resemblance to the eye of Sauron, the worst character in the franchise, who ruled the land of Mordor.