General Motors to Sell Cruise AV with No Steering Wheel or Pedals from 2019

Nearly absent from the automotive scene over the past few years, American auto group General Motors announced on Thursday a move that, if successful, would put in back in front of the pack: the market launch of a fully self-driving electric vehicle.

Having no steering wheel, no pedals and no manual controls, the car is a Level 5, meaning it doesn’t need a driver either. Instead it uses one of the most intriguate sets of cameras and sensors we’ve ever seen to guide itself along the way. Called roof-modules, they are already being produced at the Brownstown plant.



It not yet clear what market segment GM targets with the Cruise AV – perhaps car sharing, or delivery. The timing may be however a bit off.



Most carmakers are involved to some extent or another in developing self-driving cars, but all are no way near making them production-ready.



Aside from that, the public is not yet ready to get into a car that drives itself. A



Apparently oblivious to findings such as that, GM plans to invest more than $100 million to upgrade both facilities were the Cruise would be manufactured. For reasons known only to them, GM managers call next year’s Cruise the fourth-generation, after building only 200 units since research began in 2017.



“We’re continuing to make great progress on our plans to commercialize in 2019,” said GM president Dan Ammann.



