autoevolution
 

General Motors Says “Nothing Keeps Us From Going Back” To Europe

16 Dec 2017, 13:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
At one point, General Motors used to be the world’s most popular automaker thanks to expansive dealership and manufacturing networks. Europe was one of the markets that helped the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit become the corporate behemoth it was not that long ago, but all these efforts went amiss after a series of bad management and business decisions.
9 photos
Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)Chevrolet Cruze (European model)
The biggest fault in General Motors’ European presence was Opel, which has been losing money every single year since 1999. After billions of dollars went down the drain, chief executive officer Mary Barra decided to call it quits, selling Opel and British division Vauxhall to Groupe PSA.

Following the sale of Opel and Vauxhall, the French supergroup vaulted into second place in Europe as far as market share is concerned, right after the Volkswagen Group. With careful planning and reorganization, the perpetually money-losing carmaker could turn a profit by the end of 2020.

The thing is, where does this leave General Motors? Barra told the Detroit Automotive Press Association that the company is considering a return to Europe, highlighting that “nothing keeps us from going back.” As per the most powerful woman in the automotive industry, “an appropriate return” is most desirable. “If we don’t see a path to generate appropriate returns we’re going to invest where we see better opportunities,” Barra added.

What about the cryptic wording? Well, that’s a reference to transformative products General Motors will roll out in the following decade, vehicles with all-electric powertrains and self-driving technology. As for the brands that could re-establish GM in the Old Continent, it’s anybody’s guess if Chevrolet will be coming back or something else is in the pipeline.

On the flip side, bear in mind that chevroleteurope.com is still online, and the choice of products is a-OK for the most driving-minded enthusiasts among us. The Camaro and Corvette aren’t enough strenghten General Motors' market share in Europe, though, so here’s hope the volume-oriented products that may or might not come in the 2020s will be worth the wait.

GM Europe General Motors Mary Barra
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  