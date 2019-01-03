General Motors Hit By Halved Federal Tax Credit For EVs Starting In April 2019

More on this:

1 That Time Santa Rode In on a Chevy Instead of a Sleigh, Fell Off

2 Chevrolet Bolt EV Sales Slow Down In the U.S.

3 C7 ZR1 Gets the Lego Technic Treatment, Priced At $50

4 Chevrolet Working On Power Swinging Doors For New Corvette

5 New Chevrolet Unibody Pickup In the Works, Not Coming To the U.S.