Chinese Rover Lands on Dark Side of the Moon, First Photos Released

One day after NASA announced a historic encounter between its New Horizons spacecraft and the Ultima Thule celestial body 6.5 billion km (4.03 billion miles) from Earth, another major space exploration event took place this week, but much closer to home.



The mission that carried the rover to the Moon



Soon after it landed, the rover got to work and took a photo or two of its landing site, and already sent them back to Earth. The first two photos were published a short time ago by the Chinese Space Agency (CNSA).



The Chang'e-4 landed in the Von Karman Crater, located in the southern hemisphere. The images show a close-up of the lunar surface as seen below the lander (black and white), and a horizon look of the south side of the landing site (color).



The next order of business is to have the lander scan its surroundings using cameras, ground-penetrating radar and spectrometers.



The goal of the mission is to identify the composition of the soil in the region and learn more about a part of the Earth satellite never studied by humans.



Onboard Chang'e-4 is an experiment never attempted before. Potato and Arabidopsis plant seeds enclosed in a mini biosphere have been sent to the Moon to see how they breathe and use photosynthesis in these harsh surroundings.



