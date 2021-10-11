Fuel Cell Industry Giants Join Forces to Develop High-Performance Hydrogen Fueling System

Despite ongoing debates about the disadvantages of hydrogen, most players in the automotive industry seem to agree that hydrogen fuel cell systems are the answer for carbon-neutral transportation. From large-scale production to distribution and infrastructure, every step must be considered, in order to accelerate the transition towards electric and hybrid-electric vehicles.
Some of the biggest players in the hydrogen industry have joined forces, for the purpose of making an innovative fueling technology widely available. Air Liquid, Hyundai, Nel Hydrogen, Nikola Corporation, Shell, and Toyota are members of the Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group, which has recently signed agreements with two hardware manufacturers, to industrialize fueling components for hydrogen heavy-duty vehicles.
One of the problems with hydrogen is that fueling time is not as fast as the diesel fueling rates, which makes it more difficult to use for heavy-duty vehicles. In order to address these fueling hardware challenges, the Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group was established, in 2019.
Tatsuno specializes in vehicle receptacle and dispenser nozzles, plus breakaway components, while Transfer Oil is known for having developed an advanced hydrogen dispenser fueling hose. Together, these two companies have developed innovative 70 MPa (storage tank pressure) hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle high-flow fueling hardware components – in short, H70HF hardware.
This new hardware is expected to enable fueling rates of 10kg/min, which are in line with the US Department of Energy’s Technical Targets for Hydrogen-Fueled Long-Haul Tractor-Trailer Trucks.
The goal of these recent agreements is to industrialize the H70HF, test and evaluate its performance, as well as standardize the connector design, in order to make sure it can be used all around the world. Testing is set to being by the end of this year, at an independent test facility, and the first performance results will be presented at the beginning of 2022.
Hyundai has one of the most ambitious carbon neutrality strategies, planning for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to account for 80% of its total sales, by 2040.
One of the problems with hydrogen is that fueling time is not as fast as the diesel fueling rates, which makes it more difficult to use for heavy-duty vehicles. In order to address these fueling hardware challenges, the Hydrogen Heavy Duty Vehicle Industry Group was established, in 2019.
Tatsuno specializes in vehicle receptacle and dispenser nozzles, plus breakaway components, while Transfer Oil is known for having developed an advanced hydrogen dispenser fueling hose. Together, these two companies have developed innovative 70 MPa (storage tank pressure) hydrogen heavy-duty vehicle high-flow fueling hardware components – in short, H70HF hardware.
This new hardware is expected to enable fueling rates of 10kg/min, which are in line with the US Department of Energy’s Technical Targets for Hydrogen-Fueled Long-Haul Tractor-Trailer Trucks.
The goal of these recent agreements is to industrialize the H70HF, test and evaluate its performance, as well as standardize the connector design, in order to make sure it can be used all around the world. Testing is set to being by the end of this year, at an independent test facility, and the first performance results will be presented at the beginning of 2022.
Hyundai has one of the most ambitious carbon neutrality strategies, planning for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) to account for 80% of its total sales, by 2040.