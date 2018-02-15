Frightened Elk Brings Down Helicopter

On Tuesday, perhaps for the first time in history, an animal other than a bird was responsible for bringing down a human-made flying machine. The incident took place over the hills in Utah, 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City, and involved an elk and a helicopter.

As the operation was underway, the helicopter descended to 10 feet (3 meters) above ground to allow for a net to be thrown on the animal. The elk, probably having entered a state of sheer fear, tried to defend itself and jumped into the air, hitting the tail rotor of the helicopter.



Its behavior managed to remove the threat, as the helicopter came crashing down, tale rotor missing. Unfortunately for the elk, eliminating the danger caused it its life, as it soon succumbed to the injuries inflicted by the spinning blades and the impact.



The two people occupying the helicopter escaped without major injuries. According to



“We've had a report of a helicopter crash near Currant Creek Reservoir--southeast of Heber City. Came in as a distress signal from an aircraft, our Search and Rescue Team and Fruitland EMS are on-scene,” posted the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office on Facebook when learning of the incident, on February 13.



