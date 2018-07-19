autoevolution
 

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

19 Jul 2018, 13:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
The world’s leading space agency announced on Wednesday the signing of an agreement with the French Office National d'Etudes et de Recherches Aerospatiales (ONERA) that would help it speed up the revival of supersonic passenger flights.
6 photos
NASA X-plane official patchNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplaneNASA QueSST airplane
NASA is currently well underway with the development of the Low Boom Flight Demonstration (LBFD) aircraft, a machine meant to test the technologies required to go Mach 1.4 above inhabited areas, without causing major disruptions.

ONERA will be in charge with determining where sonic booms will be heard as supersonic aircraft fly overhead In order to remove the effects of the loud noise.

“This partnership shows there is interest in supersonic travel all over the world,” said in a statement Jaiwon Shin, NASA’s associate administrator for aeronautics.

“Solving the issue of annoying sonic booms could ultimately cut travel time to worldwide destinations in half.”

The research into the hows and whys of the sonic boom caused by airplanes is required because currently supersonic flight overland is forbidden.

The LBFD is the precursor of the QueSST airplane - Quiet Supersonic Transport. When it is ready years from now, it will fly twice as fast as today’s commercial airliners and close to the maximum speed achieved by the Concorde, the world’s only supersonic passenger plane.

By designing the airplane differently, NASA plans to use separation of the shocks and expansions of airflow associated with supersonic flight to reduce the power of the sonic boom.

The design of the QueSST is, says Lockheed, “resembling the paper airplanes we let sail in our youth.” It features a long fuselage, a highly swept delta wing, and multiple control surfaces.

As per the initial data, this separation can reduce the sonic boom to as much as 60 dB, the volume you get in your average conversation with a friend. By comparison, the Concorde was rated at 90 dB.
NASA onera quesst lbfd supersonic
press release
To SUV or Not to SUV How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 