Free-to-Play F1 Mobile Racing Goes Live on The App Store

Mano a mano competition, as the guys from Codemasters call the new Formula 1 game, is coming to an iPhone near you starting this week.
Officially, the mobile version of the F1 video game was scheduled to be released on Thursday, October 18, but some lucky iPhone owners can already download and start playing the game.

With the announcement of the release came a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

As is the case with the version for PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC, the mobile game features all the teams, cars, and circuits - including the ones added to the racing schedule this year - of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship.

And aside for racing against well-known drivers, it will also permit online racing against players around the world.

Users of this free game will also be allowed to customize and race their own Formula 1 cars, which can be built from the ground up with the help of an in-game research system. On the other hand, using a real-world car would require paying real money.

“Whether you’re an Alonso aficionado or a hardcore Hamilton fan, take your pick from the full roster of cars and drivers before taking on the world’s greatest circuits, from the sweeping Spa-Francorchamps to the narrow confines of Monaco, as the stunning graphics fully immerse you in the world of an F1 racer,” said Codemasters in a statement upon announcing the release.

We already tested the game on an iPhone 8 Plus and found the handling of the cars and the graphics to be satisfying enough to keep us playing for several hours. The overall speed the cars can achieve seems a tad low, however, and try as we might we couldn't find a career mode anywhere.

As said, the game is already live, but only for iOS users, with releases on Android to follow shortly. Also, people in China, regardless of the device they use, will get the game at a later date.

