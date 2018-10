Kentucky Detail Shop Fixes Student’s Stolen Nissan Versa For Free

Dawson tells NBC affiliate Lex18 that the car went missing when he was at work: apparently, someone stole his keys from the break room and got away with the car. He gave up hope of ever seeing it again, so he was surprised when he got a call weeks later saying police had recovered it.However, it was hardly the car he knew.“It was spray-painted from bumper to bumper. The hubcaps were taken off. All the stuff was stolen out from inside of it, so it was a totally different car when we got to it,” Dawson tells the media outlet.He knew he could afford neither the extensive repairs or a new car. He posted about his mishap on social media because he wanted to vent, but to his luck, his story found its way to Daryl Lyons, the owner of a local detail shop called Detail Lex.“I’ve been in college, so I know what that feeling is like when you’re trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I going to do this? How am I going to pay for that?’ And he’s a really good kid, and I just wanted to help him,” Lyons says.The entire crew worked on the car for weeks in a row, making sure they got the Nissan to the condition it was before thieves ruined it.Naturally, Dawson is grateful for such a kind gesture, especially since he wasn’t charged a dime for it. And while Lyons might get a ton of free publicity for what he did, his gesture is enough to restore any skeptic’s faith in humanity, if only temporarily.