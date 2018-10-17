The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c

4 Nashville Teens Try Out Carjacking, Fail Because They Can’t Drive Stick

3 Couple’s Furious Fuchsia Dodge Challenger Stolen From Their Driveway, Recovered

2 75 Cars Stolen in Nashville in 1 Week as Owners Keep Leaving The Keys Inside

More on this:

Kentucky Detail Shop Fixes Student’s Stolen Nissan Versa For Free

Nissan Versa might not be the greatest car on the face of the planet, but it was everything to student Chandler Dawson from Lexington, Kentucky. And, one day, it was stolen. 5 photos



However, it was hardly the car he knew.



“It was spray-painted from bumper to bumper. The hubcaps were taken off. All the stuff was stolen out from inside of it, so it was a totally different car when we got to it,” Dawson tells the media outlet.



He knew he could afford neither the extensive repairs or a new car. He posted about his mishap on social media because he wanted to vent, but to his luck, his story found its way to Daryl Lyons, the owner of a local detail shop called Detail Lex.



“I’ve been in college, so I know what that feeling is like when you’re trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I going to do this? How am I going to pay for that?’ And he’s a really good kid, and I just wanted to help him,” Lyons says.



The entire crew worked on the car for weeks in a row, making sure they got the Nissan to the condition it was before thieves ruined it.



Naturally, Dawson is grateful for such a kind gesture, especially since he wasn’t charged a dime for it. And while Lyons might get a ton of free publicity for what he did, his gesture is enough to restore any skeptic’s faith in humanity, if only temporarily.



Dawson tells NBC affiliate Lex18 that the car went missing when he was at work: apparently, someone stole his keys from the break room and got away with the car. He gave up hope of ever seeing it again, so he was surprised when he got a call weeks later saying police had recovered it.However, it was hardly the car he knew.“It was spray-painted from bumper to bumper. The hubcaps were taken off. All the stuff was stolen out from inside of it, so it was a totally different car when we got to it,” Dawson tells the media outlet.He knew he could afford neither the extensive repairs or a new car. He posted about his mishap on social media because he wanted to vent, but to his luck, his story found its way to Daryl Lyons, the owner of a local detail shop called Detail Lex.“I’ve been in college, so I know what that feeling is like when you’re trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to do this? How am I going to do this? How am I going to pay for that?’ And he’s a really good kid, and I just wanted to help him,” Lyons says.The entire crew worked on the car for weeks in a row, making sure they got the Nissan to the condition it was before thieves ruined it.Naturally, Dawson is grateful for such a kind gesture, especially since he wasn’t charged a dime for it. And while Lyons might get a ton of free publicity for what he did, his gesture is enough to restore any skeptic’s faith in humanity, if only temporarily.