Ford’s U.S. Sales Went Down Last Month, But This Is Actually Good News

It’s no longer a secret that carmakers are struggling to cope with the constrained chip inventory, and unsurprisingly, most of them are reporting substantial drops in terms of monthly sales.
In the case of American giant Ford, the decline it recorded in May was 4.5 percent when comparing the total monthly sales with the same period a year ago. And of course, the sales going down isn’t by any means good news, but on the other hand, the latest numbers shared by Ford actually give hope that the worst might be over.
And it’s all because the 4.5 percent drop seems to indicate that the decline is slowing down, at least when looking at the figures the company has reported in the previous months.
For instance, February and March brought numbers that were nearly 20 percent behind those reported for the same months of 2021. At the same time, the April 2022 sales were down 10 percent versus April 2021.
So at first glance, the trend is slowing down, and with a little luck, June would generate only a small drop year over year before Ford eventually manages to actually post an increase as compared to 2021 numbers.
The American car giant is trying various approaches to deal with the limited chip supply, but right now, its main focus is prioritizing the production of those models that are currently in high demand, such as the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco. At the same time, the F-Series pickups, which are still highly profitable for the company, are currently being made at full speed, with its sales going up 6.9 percent last month versus the same period a year ago.
Ford is one of the companies that expect the chip shortage to ease off in the second half of the year, and these numbers indeed seem to suggest that we’re approaching the time when the monthly sales could finally be good news in the United States.
