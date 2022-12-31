Ford Patents Bumper Assembly With Integrated Airbag To Mitigate Offset Frontal Crashes

Judging by the patents filed throughout the years, Ford seems obsessed with airbags. The Blue Oval has probably patented more airbag types than safety champion Volvo and was also among the pioneers in the field. The latest patent it acquired describes an airbag system integrated into the front bumper of a vehicle to mitigate a frontal crash.
Seeing how modern vehicles are packed with airbags, basically surrounding the occupants in inflated balloons in case of a crash, it’s hard to believe that the first airbags took more than 20 years to develop from the idea to production. Ford, next to General Motors, was among the first to experiment with “inflatable restraints,” and it also acquired many patents in this field. The experiments didn’t go that well, considering that the industry still had to develop a device that detected the collision and triggered the airbag’s inflation in a reasonable time.
When this problem was solved thanks to an engineer called Allen K. Breed, Ford was the first to have a test fleet equipped with the new safety tech. Nevertheless, General Motors was the first to offer airbags as an option in a production vehicle, the 1973 Oldsmobile Toronado. This has probably haunted Ford over the years because the Blue Oval couldn’t stop innovating the airbag ever since, with dozens of patents related to the inflatable safety device.
In modern times, Ford honed the airbag’s performance with side vents, used the glovebox door as part of the airbag, and brought us inflatable seatbelts, which are technically still airbags. Other interesting airbag concepts that Ford patented were attached to the roof, seat bottoms, and the instrument panel, to name only those inside the cabin. Then, there were the external airbags to protect pedestrians in case of a crash or the vehicle in case of a rollover.
Recently, Ford acquired a patent for another external airbag system, this time integrated into the front bumper. The benefits would be obvious, preventing or alleviating the consequences of a frontal crash. The airbag would supplement the crumple zones built into the modern vehicles’ structure, helping to better absorb the energy. Ford is specifically targeting offset frontal crashes with the new system, helping to alleviate the rotation momentum of the passengers in these types of crashes.
According to the patent filing, the bumper airbag system comprises up to three inflatable chambers, which can be of different volumes and can be deployed independently. The system would detect when a crash is about to occur, as well as the type of impact, and inflate the airbags closest to where the impact is set to happen. Although the idea is interesting, it doesn’t say how hard the airbags should inflate in order to make a difference, considering the huge weight of the two vehicles combined and the dynamic energy that needs to be offset by the airbags.
