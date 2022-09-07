Ford Patens a Pet-Restraint System That Will Most Likely Kill the Animal in a Crash

Ford has recently filed a patent application with the USPTO for a pet restraint system akin to mimicking human seat belts. The concept is interesting, but the implementation risks strangling the dog in the case of a crash.
Having a dog moving freely in a vehicle is not the wisest idea because it can interfere with safe driving. In the case of a crash, it becomes a projectile, a dangerous situation for both the pet and the other passengers in the vehicle. Keeping the dog in a cage is not the best solution either, and not much safer anyway. Ford believes it has an idea that can make the journey safer for humans and pets alike. Being on a patent spree the past year, Ford was quick to file a patent application for this one too.
The restraint system described in the recently filed patent application basically combines a seat belt and a leash. One or more straps attach to the dog’s collar and the ISOFIX anchor points normally found in vehicles to secure child seats. While this sounds more like a makeshift solution, Ford goes deeper, using retractors like the ones on the seatbelts. These are controlled with sensors that measure acceleration and steering and can even sense when a collision occurs.
As with many patents, the pet restraint system is not guaranteed to reach production, be it an integrated safety system, accessory, or aftermarket product. In fact, it better not make it, considering it might do more harm than good. As one that was once involved in a crash, I can appreciate just how hard it is for the neck to keep the unstrapped head attached to the seatbelt-strapped body. Now imagine how difficult it would be for the leash-strapped neck to keep both the unstrapped body and head during a crash.
There’s a reason why seatbelts are used to restrain the heaviest part of the human body. This is much more difficult with dogs because they come in different shapes, sizes, and weights. But that’s not why you should try to restrain the pet’s neck and leave everything else flying around in the case of a crash. This would be worse than having the dog flying in one piece. I don’t know for you, but I would not have my dog’s neck hung to one of those restraint systems.
