For This BMW E30, Beauty Lies Under Dirt and Grime, Watch It Shine Like New Again

Working on a project car is tiresome, and it is not always easy. Having a clean vehicle to work with is a luxury that most cannot afford, as it involves time, space, and proper tools to do the job correctly. This is why it is a good idea to send a treasured project car that is undergoing a restoration to get a dry ice cleaning.
As you may be aware, cleaning vehicles with dry ice allows the operator to take dirt and grime off of parts, as well as any grease, glue, or other residue. If done correctly, the paint underneath all the described debris will not be affected. Instead, everything gets cleaned to perfection.
While it is not a quick process, it is definitely quicker than scrubbing the vehicle yourself with something abrasive and adequate detergent, even though the former process will definitely leave the kind of marks you never want to see on your car. This is where the dry ice cleaning process comes in handy.
It is more powerful than steam when cleaning exterior components is the task at hand, and it can do a great job at cleaning an engine bay. No matter how clean your vehicle may appear to be, taking it to a dry ice clean will reveal it was a bit dirty all along.
Once the process is complete, the surfaces that have been cleaned may be left as they are or get covered in a protective coating of wax or other paint protection solutions.
In the video below, you can watch the folks over at I AM Detailing do their job with a BMW E30 318is. The latter is an inline-four-cylinder motor version of the E30 that is desirable, as it came with a high-revving and light motor that had enough punch for its weight back in the day. Moreover, the 1.8-liter unit, dubbed M42B18 by its maker, also made a pleasant sound.
Now, just look at that beautiful 3 Series as it is waiting for its final assembly. It would be interesting to see it again once it is finished and maybe set to get a ceramic coating or apply another paint protection method.
