Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Order Books Open, Lease Plan Revealed

Fisker has officially announced that you can now order its Ocean all-electric SUV, even though its priority is not necessarily to sell it to you, but lease it instead.
In fact, Fisker is yet to announce its full purchase price, simply stating that you can have an Ocean from $379 per month, after a $2,999 downpayment and an additional $250 reservation fee. It apparently won’t limit the length of the lease plan, which can vary from one month to several years, and you will still be able to buy one outright, if you so choose.

The plan is meant to encourage those who want an EV SUV and customers will be able to choose one out of five options packages for their Ocean. These haven’t been shown yet, but they will be announced and detailed sometime in 2020.

Fisker will take care of delivering the vehicle to your door and also taking it away once your lease has expired; it won’t rely on you to pick the vehicle up or bring it to a dealer yourself.

The Fisker Ocean SUV has not yet been fully revealed, but from the few official photos that have been released, all we can say is that it’s actually quite handsome. It looks like a more futuristic take on a modern Land Rover, but more muscular looking than any of the U.K.-based automaker’s offerings, thanks to bulging wheel arches and quite a low slung stance for an SUV.

It therefore ticks the first box that will make it appeal to buyers - it looks good, but it actually has a lot more going for it. The Fisker Ocean will have a range of 250 to 300 miles (roughly 400 to 480 km) thanks to an 80 kWh battery pack.

No word on performance or additional specs, but we do know it will have solar cells in the roof (which will provide a small trickle of current back into the battery).
