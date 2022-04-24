First SpaceX Starship Landings on Mars Are the Coolest Things the Future Will Bring

No matter how controversial the man, Elon Musk has single-handedly managed to reshape the world we live in. In just about a decade or so, he re-drew the map of personal mobility by making electric cars cool, he put American astronauts into space from American soil once again, and he’s now working to dig tunnels underneath our cities to forever cure us of the plague of congestion.
And there is one more thing Elon Musk is planning to do, one that will forever cement his place in the history of the human race: land a crew of people on Mars, effectively opening the doors to humanity’s colonization of the solar system.
Musk’s SpaceX is already working on the tools needed to achieve this, and the most important is called the Starship. With the timing of the first true test flight of the thing still to be decided (but most likely, this year), the Starship is already igniting the imagination of space enthusiasts. And some of them are skilled enough to give us a visual taste of the sweet things the future is about to bring.
Below this text is an animation video put together by Hazegrayart, someone we’ve been following constantly for a while now. The clip, almost five minutes long, shows (or imagines) the arrival of Starships on a plain somewhere on the Red Planet, disturbing the peace of the reddish plains, and of a rover waiting for people to arrive.
The clip shows not one, but three Starships coming in, two in sync and one shortly after, and descending to the surface on their side, as the machines are used to doing. All right themselves just before they touch down somewhere in a valley below the rover.
The entire thing may not be as spectacular, visually, as some other clips put together by Hazegrayart, but that doesn’t destroy the cool factor one bit, especially given how that’s probably what those elusive Martians will see once we really decide to invade their world.
Musk’s SpaceX is already working on the tools needed to achieve this, and the most important is called the Starship. With the timing of the first true test flight of the thing still to be decided (but most likely, this year), the Starship is already igniting the imagination of space enthusiasts. And some of them are skilled enough to give us a visual taste of the sweet things the future is about to bring.
Below this text is an animation video put together by Hazegrayart, someone we’ve been following constantly for a while now. The clip, almost five minutes long, shows (or imagines) the arrival of Starships on a plain somewhere on the Red Planet, disturbing the peace of the reddish plains, and of a rover waiting for people to arrive.
The clip shows not one, but three Starships coming in, two in sync and one shortly after, and descending to the surface on their side, as the machines are used to doing. All right themselves just before they touch down somewhere in a valley below the rover.
The entire thing may not be as spectacular, visually, as some other clips put together by Hazegrayart, but that doesn’t destroy the cool factor one bit, especially given how that’s probably what those elusive Martians will see once we really decide to invade their world.