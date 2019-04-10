autoevolution

First Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation Body Ready, Awaiting Its Heart

In September last year, British carmaker Aston Martin announced the revival of the DB4 GT Zagato. To be built in limited series as the Continuation, the new car promises to be a “completely authentic“ nod to the original DB4 GTs made in the 1960s.
As soon as the announcement was made, work on the project began at the company’s facilities. Now, about half a year later, the body of the first car in the series is completed. Images of the bare naked body were released on Wednesday by the British carmaker, sitting in the Aston Martin Works facility.

Built on an evolution of the short-chassis of the DB4 GT, the car’s body was made in thin-gauge aluminum body panels wrapping a tubular frame.

“We are bringing all of our hand-craftsmanship and expertise to bear in building these nineteen Continuation cars, sympathetically incorporating the very latest engineering advancements and performance enhancements, but remaining true to the purity and authenticity of the original design,” said in a statement Aston Martin Works president Paul Spires.

“After the unprecedented success of the DB4 GT Continuation cars, we are once again bringing to life in the 21st Century the stuff of Aston Martin folklore.”

Deliveries of the first DB4 GT Zagato Continuation cars will begin by the end of this year, meaning actual work on the project is just beginning.

The next step is to give the car its heart, which in this case in a straight-six cylinder engine that develops 380 bhp. To honor the original, the engine will be paired to a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

Each of the 19 models is prohibitively expensive, but that's because there’s a twist to this series. Each DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will be sold in pairs with a DBS GT Zagato, based on the DBS Superleggera.

The pair of cars will cost future owners £6 million plus local taxes, or the equivalent of around $8 million.
