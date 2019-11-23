Fiat Van With Focus RS Bumper Looks Like a Bad Allergy

Chip Foose’s Jaguar E-Type Roadster Restomod Is an American Vision

The Fiat Fiorino is the van that Europe forgot. It looks... interesting, but the boxy shape kind of reminds us of the Multipla 's legendary ugliness. Even so, it has some fans, and one of them decided to go crazy with it. 4 photos



So what do you think of the face swap? It's certainly not boring, but we'll stick with the Caddy on Golf R bumpers. Small van design is a pretty interesting business. It needs to be done on a very tight budget and components usually need to be shared between automakers. In the case of the Florino, this has platform and powertrain bits from the Opel Corsa and Fiat Grande Punto while being cosmetically identical with the Peugeot Bipper and Citroen Nemo. Who comes up with these names, a Pixar animator?In any case, the little Fiat has been around since 2007, powered almost exclusively by 1.4-liter engines. By the way, you can still buy one today in most parts of Europe. This cheap workhorse is assembled in Turkey, which must fill some local car fans with pride. As in the case of the Fiat Tipo with a BMW M3 bumper , we're dealing with a face swap of the revolting kind.This time, the skin graft comes not from a German car, but from the Ford Focus RS. Well, as a Cologne resident, the hatchback is technically German as well. Not surprisingly, the result ends up looking bad, like one of those bottom-feeding fish or a person withWhile we don't have photos of the build process, it's probably done using fiberglass sculpting methods. The Ford bumper is glued to the Fiat mounting parts and sanded over. We can't imagine this taking any less than a week to make, which makes you wonder if the people involved ever took a step back.So what do you think of the face swap? It's certainly not boring, but we'll stick with the Caddy on Golf R bumpers.