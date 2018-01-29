autoevolution
 

Fiat 500, 500L and 500X Mirror Edition Are More Connected

Following the success of the 500 Mirror, launched last year, Fiat has boosted equipment levels and introduced special edition versions of its four-door Cinquecentos. Also, you can have it as a convertible...
Although the cars get silver door mirrors, that's not what this is about. Connectivity has become a must-have for modern cars, and these aging Italian city cars get the latest infotainment system as standard.

The 500, 500L and 500X Mirror have the 7-inch Uconnect HD LIVE system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The 500 Mirror range starts in Britain from £13,965 and gets you the 1.2-liter base engine with 69 horsepower. Clearly, we wouldn't get that, but at least you get proper equipment. Based on the Longe trim level, this edition gets chrome mirror caps, 16-inch wheels, a sunroof, a blue dash and black seats with white bolsters. The cabriolet version starts at £16,615 with the same undesirable engine.

Moving on to the 500X, this mini crossover can be ordered from £18,250 with the 1.6 E-Torq engine producing 110 HP or £1,000 more if you want the 140 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo. Really, it's a no-brainer, but the £1,500 automatic could have some reliability issues.

The 500X Mirror is based on the Pop Star trim level and includes satin chrome trim, 17-inch wheels, and Bi-Xenon headlights. Customers are offered Blue Jeans matte paint as an exclusive option, together with the satin chrome roof bars. This one is by far our favorite special edition mode, cool enough to demand a second look. The seats also get blue jeans inserts.

And finally, the 500L Mirror is a subcompact MPV with a 1.4-liter making 95 HP and ready to set you back £16,795. The 1.4-liter T-Jet with 120 HP is also available from £18,045.

It too is based on the Pop Star spec, but its paint-job consists of Venezia blue for the body and grey roof as an option.
