F-22 Raptor Climbs After Tactical Pitch, Hot Engines Make the Rear Look Like It’s Melting

For all their capabilities, the two American fifth-generation fighter jets, the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning, were not seen by us civilians in battle all that much. This means that the only proper way for us to enjoy them performing incredible maneuvers is at air shows. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) knows this, and this is why it has two highly trained demonstration teams, one for each plane.

