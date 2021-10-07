F-22 Raptor Banks to Proudly Display Every Fiber of Its Body in Perfect Close-Up

At the time of writing, America has two fifth-generation fighter planes at its disposal, namely the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning. They are opposed, luckily just on paper for the time being, by the Chinese Chengdu J-20, and the Russian Sukhoi Su-57.
So, the USAF has the upper hand, but that’s only in theory. Because reasons, America stopped making the F-22 after just 195 units of the family were assembled, test planes included, about three times fewer than the F-35 currently in service.
But, for what it’s worth, the F-22s are still flying, some of them in the hands of the pilots of the plane’s Demonstration Team. That’s right, for some reason, the USAF feels the need to show off the plane, even if it’s no longer in production – and to be honest, we’re kind of glad they do, as this way enthusiasts can enjoy the mighty engineering beast many times over.
We’ve featured the F-22 before, enjoying every bit of it visible in the photos the Air Force regularly releases, but the one we’re showing today has to be the most detailed one when it comes to showing the aircraft in flight.
It was captured at the beginning of September when an F-22 was flown by the demo team’s Maj. Joshua Gunderson was pleasing the crowds gathered at the Pease Air National Guard Base for the local Thunder Over New Hampshire air show.
Marvelously taken while the F-22 was banking to the left, the shot shows every fiber of the airplane’s upper side, from the gold-tinted canopy to the rear stabilizers, all the discreet camo paint, and USAF logo. And if you look closely enough, you might even get a glimpse of the pilot himself.
The F-22 is scheduled to remain in service for quite some time (and America will be the only one to ever use it), so we’ll probably be treated with even more exciting images of the plane in action in the future as well.
