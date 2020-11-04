Experience This Ducati Crash in 360-Degree clip

His signature move is actually overtaking supercars while doing a wheelie, not something we would encourage you to do on public roads, but definitely an impressive thing to see nonetheless.This latest one was quite well visually documented in a way of speaking, as you can experience it in a 360-degree video. After pulling out of the gas station, things go rather well for the first 20 minutes or so. As corners dissapear one after the other, we can rejoice in the sound of the Ducati Testastretta - owned by YouTuber "Bad Kitty", with upgraded Remus exhausts, and the stunning visuals provided by the winding road ahead.Then, approaching a left hander, an uncoming truck seems to startle the rider into altering his line, which ultimately leads to him losing control of the bike and crashing straight into the guardrail. This just goes to show that even the slightest wrong move on two wheels can and will have immediate consequences.Thankfully the rider seems to be ok - just another extra reason to have you protecting yourself with the right gear before heading out on two wheels , but the accident might set him back a few hundred bucks if not more.If you're just looking to see the crash, go ahead and skip to 22:10, although you might enjoy seeing the fun part of the ride too. And if multiple angles are your thing, it seems that there's a helmet cam version of the crash on the actual rider's channel as well.