European 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Unveiled With Small Updates Inside and Out

After returning to Europe for the 2019 model year, the Camry prepares for 2021 with a host of upgrades. New designs for the alloy wheels, a new color for the exterior in the guise of Deep Metal Gray, and revisions to the interior open the list of goodies.
An extension color change to the rear light clusters is worthy of your attention as well, along with the redesigned front bumper that creates a more dynamic look. Toyota has also worked its magic on the upper and lower grilles to emphasize the broad stance of the mid-size sedan that comes exclusively with a hybrid mill in Europe.
The 2.5-liter engine and the hybrid stuff carry over from the 2020 model year, and they’re geared for efficiency rather than blistering performance in a straight line. From 215 horsepower (218 PS) and 163 pound-feet (221 Nm) of torque, you can look forward to 8.3 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).
Open the driver’s door, hop inside, and you’ll notice the infotainment system is slightly larger than before. The 9.0-inch touchscreen features a floating-style design and it’s positioned higher on the dashboard to improve visibility. Faster software and screen response are also promised by the Japanese manufacturer, along with smartphone mirroring in the form of wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line Pattern are two new finishes for the trim on the instrument panel, console panel, and door switch panels. Beige or Black premium leather upholstery options with herringbone perforations are also new for the 2021 model year, along with artificial leather in black with fabric inserts.
On the safety front, the Pre-Collision System has been improved with daytime front-to-front oncoming vehicle detection, Emergency Steering Assist, and Intersection Turn Assistance. The latter function provides automatic braking if the driver turns left or right in the front of an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane. Intersection Turn Assistance applies the brakes in the case of a pedestrian as well.
Pricing isn't available at the time of reporting, but don't expect anything too different over the outgoing model. In Germany and the United Kingdom, the 2020 Camry Hybrid starts at 38,982 euros and 31,020 pounds sterling, respectively.
The 2.5-liter engine and the hybrid stuff carry over from the 2020 model year, and they’re geared for efficiency rather than blistering performance in a straight line. From 215 horsepower (218 PS) and 163 pound-feet (221 Nm) of torque, you can look forward to 8.3 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) and a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).
Open the driver’s door, hop inside, and you’ll notice the infotainment system is slightly larger than before. The 9.0-inch touchscreen features a floating-style design and it’s positioned higher on the dashboard to improve visibility. Faster software and screen response are also promised by the Japanese manufacturer, along with smartphone mirroring in the form of wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line Pattern are two new finishes for the trim on the instrument panel, console panel, and door switch panels. Beige or Black premium leather upholstery options with herringbone perforations are also new for the 2021 model year, along with artificial leather in black with fabric inserts.
On the safety front, the Pre-Collision System has been improved with daytime front-to-front oncoming vehicle detection, Emergency Steering Assist, and Intersection Turn Assistance. The latter function provides automatic braking if the driver turns left or right in the front of an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane. Intersection Turn Assistance applies the brakes in the case of a pedestrian as well.
Pricing isn't available at the time of reporting, but don't expect anything too different over the outgoing model. In Germany and the United Kingdom, the 2020 Camry Hybrid starts at 38,982 euros and 31,020 pounds sterling, respectively.