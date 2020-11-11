Energica Showcases New RS Power-Up for Its E-Bikes

Looks like Energica is putting that MotoE™ experience to good use, as the company will be introducing a new RS version to all three of its bikes: the Streetfighter Ribelle, the high performance Ego, and of course, the retro EsseEsse9.Energica might have had a difficult start with the MotoE™ series a few years ago, but its investment definitely looks like it could be paying off in a few years, with the company;s models becoming evermore popular among two wheel enthusiasts in North America and Europe both alike.Energica claims that this new RS version will now enhance the 0-60 mph times by two tenths of a second. This brings their acceleration time down to 2.6 seconds!The whole lineup will be available to customers starting early February 2021, but as fans of the brand have inquired, we are not certain yet of they will make this package available as a retrofit.People are already looking at making their Energica bikes even more unique, and the deBolex Eva - a bike commissioned to commemorate the release of a documentary called Oil in the Blood in 2019 - is just example of things going down that road.It will be interesting to see if local governments will help stimulate sales for electric bikes, considering that reducing CO2 levels on a global scale have become a very important objective for humanity as a whole.Seeing that several of the large traditional motorcycle manufacturers seem to be heading the same way, building their ideas around electric powered bikes, we might just witness a two-wheel revolution over the next decade, especially if someone can come up with some seriously increased mileage. Just imagine being able to travel 1000 or more miles on these planet-friendly motorcycles.