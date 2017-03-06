Energica Allies With CharIN E.V. Association

Unlike regular vehicles that get fueled up by a standard nozzle at the gas station, most electric vehicles don't use an universal refilling method as each manufacturer created its own plug model. Luckily, the CharIN E.V. Association made a mission of this problem, and Energica announced it is joining the party.





One of CharIN E.V.’s aims is to develop and establish the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the standard for charging battery-powered electric vehicles. Right from the beginning, Energica believed and invested on this idea and is now the first bike maker to include DC fast charging possibilities based on the CCS Combo.



“In the last years, the auto industry unveiled several new electric models, therefore it is necessary to affirm the CCS system as standard and to implement the infrastructure’s network in all countries” says Giampiero Testoni, CTO Energica Motor Company S.p.A.



“We are very pleased to be the first electric motorcycle manufacturer to join CharIN e.v.: with the authoritative members of the Association we are confident of being able to achieve CharIN e.v.’s goals “Testoni continues, “It’s important to generate an influential critical mass to standardize the CCS system and affirm it worldwide. “



Another CharIN E.V. objective is to draw up requirements for the evolution of charging-related standards and develop a certification system for use by manufacturers implementing CCS in their products.



