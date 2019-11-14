2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Strips Camo Off its Hidden Door Handles

3 Dethroning Tesla: After Taycan Turbo Launch, Porsche Is Reloading Its Guns

More on this:

Electric SUV with Swiveling Selfie Camera Gets $400 Million Investment

One of China's many emerging EV manufacturers, Xpeng Motors, recently managed to raise a total of $400 million from multiple sources, including Xiaomi, a brand usually associated with smartphones and consumer electronics. 9 photos SUV for younger generations called the G3, and a 4 door sedan named P7 which is scheduled to be released as early as summer of 2020.



The G3 comes with several differentiating factors in the increasingly competitive EV market in China. One of them would be a pop up 360 degree camera placed on the roof, which can be rotated and used for taking selfies by gesture-detecting sensors. The G3 is also equipped with Xmart OS, an intelligent system developed in-house by the company.



Elon Musk has always said Tesla’s patents are open for others to use, and He Xiaopeng, founder of Xpeng Motors, said that his company is taking full advantage of that policy. It’s impossible not to see that the G3 strongly resembles current Teslas in its frontend styling and the use of a large vertical touchscreen like the ones found in the Model S and X.



On the other hand, the P7 sedan was first unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show this year, and is also equipped with various tech mind boggling functions like the bigger brother, the G3 SUV.



In addition, the P7 will have an automatic driving function called XPILOT, which will be able to allow Level 3 autonomous driving on Chinese highways, so claims the manufacturer.



In order to achieve that, the cars will be equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors, three millimeter band radar, five HD and one infrared cameras. Those sensors are only as good as the software behind them, though, and that's why Xpeng will send multiple over-the-air updates to its vehicles on the road.



With this This latest Tesla recent competitor has promised to develop two new electric vehicles in the near future, an intelligentfor younger generations called the G3, and a 4 door sedan named P7 which is scheduled to be released as early as summer of 2020.The G3 comes with several differentiating factors in the increasingly competitivemarket in China. One of them would be a pop up 360 degree camera placed on the roof, which can be rotated and used for taking selfies by gesture-detecting sensors. The G3 is also equipped with Xmart OS, an intelligent system developed in-house by the company.Elon Musk has always said Tesla’s patents are open for others to use, and He Xiaopeng, founder of Xpeng Motors, said that his company is taking full advantage of that policy. It’s impossible not to see that the G3 strongly resembles current Teslas in its frontend styling and the use of a large vertical touchscreen like the ones found in the Model S and X.On the other hand, the P7 sedan was first unveiled at the Shanghai Motor Show this year, and is also equipped with various tech mind boggling functions like the bigger brother, the G3 SUV.In addition, the P7 will have an automatic driving function called XPILOT, which will be able to allow Level 3 autonomous driving on Chinese highways, so claims the manufacturer.In order to achieve that, the cars will be equipped with 12 ultrasonic sensors, three millimeter band radar, five HD and one infrared cameras. Those sensors are only as good as the software behind them, though, and that's why Xpeng will send multiple over-the-air updates to its vehicles on the road.With this major capital investment , and according to a press release issued by Xpeng Motors, the company aims to deliver in excess of 40,000 units by the end of December 2019.