Earth-Like Planet Hunter Telescope Could Put James Webb Out of Business

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the most complex piece of hardware of its kind ever designed by the human race. And it shows, given how in the short time it’s been floating around in space at the Lagrange point 2 (L2) it stunned us with information and detail about the Universe we could have barely dreamed of. But for all its merits, Webb has a lot of limitations.

10 photos Photo: NASA/Heidi Newberg