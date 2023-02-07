Webb Telescope Spots 650-Foot Asteroid 62 Million Miles Away, And It Wasn’t Even Trying

There is no doubt in people's minds that the James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most (if not the most) ambitious and complicated space exploration projects ever undertaken by our species. Just remember how it all played out: it took us almost three decades to put the damn thing together, and we spent around $10 billion doing it. All of this gave rise to a lot of hope and expectations, especially for the scientific community, when it finally launched at the end of 2021. And by the looks of it, all that time and effort spent on making it seem to have been worth it.

15 photos