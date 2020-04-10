E30 BMW "M3" Pink Panther Is One Cool Ride

Motorsport Division aftermarket makeover aside, it looks like this Bimmer now sits closer to the road, while the custom wheels of the vehicle are not that far from the actual M3 wheels in terms of design.
For the record, this BMW started out in life as a 1986 325e - while this packed a straight-six, the "e" was the economy version. However, the fuel-saving measures still maintained the driving pleasure, since, for instance, this derivative was torquier than the standard 325i, at least for the versions without a catalytic converter.
As for the second aspect that turns this slab of German into an opinion-splitter, we're looking at the elephant in the room: the pink shade adorning the 80s-styled real estate.
At least to these eyes, the color choice is spot on and I'm not just talking about the said hue, but also about the rims, with their white centers and their polished lips.
For the record, the owner of this machine is in love with senior 3 Series models, owning mutliple generations. And, as you'll notice in the final social media posts below, this M3 replica isn't even his wildest build. Instead, that title goes to the aficionado's 1991 318is... pickup truck.
View this post on Instagram
Need to stop buying cars.... lol #FUCKR3V #E30Projects #e30 #bmw #euro #stanceworks #socale30 #southerncalie30 #e30lifestyle #e30build #bavarian #garagistic #M3 #e30m3 #mosthated #banned #budgetbuild #fuckuropinion #bavaria #condorspeedshop #zeropaint #pinke30 #goals #m3rep #e30m3rep #e30truck #e30touring #k24swap #fuckbags
View this post on Instagram
That new video on my channel.. yeah.. go check it out.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ #FUCKR3V #E30Projects #e30 #bmw #euro #stanceworks #socale30 #southerncalie30 #e30lifestyle #e30build #bavarian #garagistic #M3 #e30m3 #mosthated #banned #budgetbuild #fuckuropinion #bavaria #condorspeedshop #zeropaint #pinke30 #goals #m3rep #e30m3rep #e30truck #e30touring #k24swap #fuckbags
View this post on Instagram
This weekend I’ll do the rear lexon... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #FUCKR3V #E30Projects #e30 #bmw #euro #stanceworks #socale30 #southerncalie30 #e30lifestyle #e30build #bavarian #garagistic #M3 #e30m3 #mosthated #banned #budgetbuild #fuckuropinion #bavaria #condorspeedshop #zeropaint #pinke30 #goals #m3rep #e30m3rep #e30truck #e30touring #k24swap #fuckbags
View this post on Instagram
I’m just tryna show how fun life can be with me baby girl!!! 👌😜😘 (just fyi, I hope y’all know I’m talking about my car) 😂😂😂😂 💯 #FUCKR3V #E30Projects #e30 #bmw #euro #stanceworks #socale30 #southerncalie30 #e30lifestyle #e30build #bavarian #garagistic #M3 #e30m3 #mosthated #banned #budgetbuild #fuckuropinion #bavaria #condorspeedshop #zeropaint #pinke30 #goals #m3rep #e30m3rep #e30truck #e30touring #k24swap #fuckbags
View this post on Instagram
Remember if you guys need anything from autozone, feel free to hit me up... #FUCKR3V #E30Projects #e30 #bmw #euro #stanceworks #socale30 #southerncalie30 #e30lifestyle #e30build #bavarian #garagistic #M3 #e30m3 #mosthated #banned #budgetbuild #fuckuropinion #bavaria #condorspeedshop #zeropaint #pinke30 #goals #m3rep #e30m3rep #e30truck #e30touring #k24swap #fuckbags