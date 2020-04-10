BMW 2002 "Revival" Is How the New 2 Series Coupe Should Look Like

Now that BMW's compact models have switched to a front-wheel-drive architecture, motoring fans keep talking about the upcoming 2 Series Coupe, which will retain its RWD architecture. What about its design? Well, the independent rendering we have here portrays a modern-day 2002, which would make an ideal form for the G42 2 Series.
We should get to see the first camouflaged prototypes of the next 2er Coupe later this year and, given the fact that it will keep its iconic 2-door body, the connection to the 2002 naturally comes to mind (here's to hoping the coronavirus pandemic's effects don't cause a serious delay).
For one, the newcomer is being developed on a more compact incarnation of the RWD-based modular architecture that will also serve the future 4 Series family.
This rendering, which comes from a design student named Naoto R Kobayashi U, who studies in Mexico, also appears to help with the controversy sparked by the super-sized kidney grilles the German automaker continues to introduce on multiple models - the approach we have here might just please those who approve of the new design, as well as the ones who prefer the more traditional styling cues we saw until a few years ago.
Then again, the said designer proposes this toy as an electric vehicle, so that front fascia design is there for aesthetic rather than functional purposes.
Sure, BMW is in the midst of an electric vehicle offensive, but it might be too soon to consider an electric model of this size, especially considering that the carmaker previewed an 4 Series-sized EV last month, with the help of the Concept i4.
The new 2 Series is expected to debut in the final part of next year, but it's still to early for certainties. Nevertheless, the M2 range-topper should land about one year after the introduction of the "civilian" models.
