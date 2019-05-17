autoevolution

Ducati Enduro Training Program to Launch in the U.S. in June

17 May 2019, 12:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Moto
The Flying Iron Horse Ranch in Utah is the place where starting this June the Ducati Riding Experience Enduro program (DRE) will take place. It is the first time DRE will be offered in the United States, hoping to gain as much traction as it did in Europe.
7 photos
Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.Ducati Enduro training program begins in June in the U.S.
DRE is a hands-on training program in the field, putting riders through all the trials and tribulations of on and off road motorcycle riding. The program is open to all riders, regardless of their experience or age.

The Italian bike builder says DRE has been devised in such a way as to either teach riders off-roading techniques, or built on the existing ones.

The decision to expand the scope of the program to the U.S. was made following the “rave reviews” DRE received on the home continent over the past few years, the bike maker said.

Training for U.S. customers will be conducted at the hands of former Paris-Dakar rider Beppe Gualini, a long-time Ducati trainer, and a team of Italian and American instructors.

The training program does not come free of charge. It only lasts two days and costs $1,900, including accommodations at Sundance Resort, meals, and the training itself. All riders will be provided with the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro motorcycle for the experience.

The Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine that delivers 158 hp and 129 Nm of torque.

A variant of this motorcycle managed to perform the fastest climb in its category to the top of the Pikes Peak last year, reaching it at the hands of Ducati racer Carlin Dunne in 9:59:102 minutes. It was the brand’s seventh win since it first started attending the event in 2008.

Ducati says there are limited entries available – it does not mention how many – and that the registrations for the program are already open.

Ducati Riding Experience Enduro program ducati enduro training program Ducati Ducati Multistrada 1260
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DUCATI models:
DUCATI Diavel 1260 SDUCATI Diavel 1260 SDUCATI Diavel 1260DUCATI Diavel 1260DUCATI SCRAMBLER 1100DUCATI SCRAMBLER 1100DUCATI 1260S PIKES-PEAKDUCATI 1260S PIKES-PEAKDUCATI SUPERMONO STREET VERSIONDUCATI SUPERMONO STREET VERSIONAll DUCATI models  
 
 