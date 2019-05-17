Ducati Enduro Training Program to Launch in the U.S. in June

The Flying Iron Horse Ranch in Utah is the place where starting this June the Ducati Riding Experience Enduro program (DRE) will take place. It is the first time DRE will be offered in the United States, hoping to gain as much traction as it did in Europe.

7 photos



The Italian bike builder says DRE has been devised in such a way as to either teach riders off-roading techniques, or built on the existing ones.



The decision to expand the scope of the program to the U.S. was made following the “rave reviews” DRE received on the home continent over the past few years, the bike maker said.



Training for U.S. customers will be conducted at the hands of former Paris-Dakar rider Beppe Gualini, a long-time Ducati trainer, and a team of Italian and American instructors.



The training program does not come free of charge. It only lasts two days and costs $1,900, including accommodations at Sundance Resort, meals, and the training itself. All riders will be provided with the



The Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine that delivers 158 hp and 129 Nm of torque.



A variant of this motorcycle managed to perform the



Ducati says there are limited entries available – it does not mention how many – and that the



DRE is a hands-on training program in the field, putting riders through all the trials and tribulations of on and off road motorcycle riding. The program is open to all riders, regardless of their experience or age.The Italian bike builder says DRE has been devised in such a way as to either teach riders off-roading techniques, or built on the existing ones.The decision to expand the scope of the program to the U.S. was made following the “rave reviews” DRE received on the home continent over the past few years, the bike maker said.Training for U.S. customers will be conducted at the hands of former Paris-Dakar rider Beppe Gualini, a long-time Ducati trainer, and a team of Italian and American instructors.The training program does not come free of charge. It only lasts two days and costs $1,900, including accommodations at Sundance Resort, meals, and the training itself. All riders will be provided with the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro motorcycle for the experience.The Multistrada 1260 is powered by a 1262 cc Testastretta DVT engine that delivers 158 hp and 129 Nm of torque.A variant of this motorcycle managed to perform the fastest climb in its category to the top of the Pikes Peak last year, reaching it at the hands of Ducati racer Carlin Dunne in 9:59:102 minutes. It was the brand’s seventh win since it first started attending the event in 2008.Ducati says there are limited entries available – it does not mention how many – and that the registrations for the program are already open.