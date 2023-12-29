Ducati 999 Paprika Is Draped in Motorsport-Inspired Livery You Simply Cannot Miss

Penned by the great Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 remains one of the most desirable sport bikes you can get your hands on to this day. Successors like the 996 and 998 are also quite sought-after, with well-kept specimens able to fetch a very pretty penny on the second-hand market. Things are a bit different when it comes to the 999, which was designed by Pierre Terblanche and released in 2003.

15 photos Photo: Sergio Cardena