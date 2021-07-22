Ducati 998 Goes Fishing In the Aftermarket Pond, Finds Bolt-On Treasure Chest

4 Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

Before you get all heated up about the unorthodox act of customizing a 998, take a minute to appreciate the level of craftmanship that’s at work here. 20 photos



On the other hand, a maximum torque output of no less than 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) will be summoned at 8,000 revs. The force is channeled to the rear hoop by means of a six-speed gearbox and a chain final drive, leading to a staggering top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). Furthermore, Ducati’s two-wheeled stallion will cover the quarter-mile distance in as little as 10.9 face-melting seconds.



Given these characteristics, many gearheads would say that modifying a 998 is downright blasphemous, but Johnny Nguyen of



The very first thing you’ll notice is a full fairing resembling that of an old-school Yamaha TZ250. It is a fiberglass item developed by Airtech Streamlining, which had to be tweaked in order to fit the Duc’s geometry. We also spot a tiny LED headlight unit that’s been neatly tucked into the fairing, thus concluding the modifications up front.



Following the installation of an Antigravity lithium-ion battery, the project’s mastermind discarded the bike’s original subframe in favor of a minute bolt-on alternative. You will find a quilted leather solo saddle sitting atop the aforementioned module, while a new taillight can be seen underneath.



In the cockpit, we're greeted by a plethora of aftermarket accessories, such as bar-end blinkers, Vans grips and a single digital gauge from Motogadget's range. Lastly, 998's standard exhaust system was removed to make way for a custom masterpiece, which flaunts a Competition Werkes muffler.