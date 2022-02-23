Don't Call Triple-A Too Often for Help, or It'll Deny You Membership

Everybody knows Triple-A (American Automobile Association). You need it in your life. If you drive long distances regularly or just want to not deal with sudden car problems, you have an AAA membership. But here’s a lesson from someone that wanted to remain a customer and was refused.
As AAA confirms on their official Terms and Conditions, you can use their services up to four times a year. This covers mobile battery service, tire change, fuel delivery, bicycle tow, locksmith service, winching, repairs, and towing. Some AAA employees or contractors may even tell what’s wrong with the car after a short inspection, but they won’t have any proper solutions. Triple-A says these checks are done without “any warranty, guarantee or representation, express or implied, of any kind, and may be temporary in nature.”
This all sounds great. It gets even better when you find out that a premier membership includes a complimentary car rental for towed vehicles. It’s for one day and without fuel, but it’s still useful. There are also hotel discounts.
But something’s wrong. A now former membership holder says on Reddit that they’ve got a letter from AAA informing them that the renewal is impossible. According to the post, the document says this person was guilty of “disproportionate use of services.” The forum user asks others why this happened to him and points out he has been a “Plus” member for 10 years. Moreover, he only used AAA help four times in 2021.
Some other user that apparently worked for AAA responded and said anonymously the company is “usually pretty serious about customer satisfaction” and it normally accepts extra calls for help for cash. A membership holder pays for using the service more than four times a year but at a discounted rate.
Another Triple-A user that received the same notice said that the company told them the following: “While we encourage members to take advantage of AAA services when needed, members who use an excessive amount of road service, over and above that normally received by the average member, may be subject to surcharges, service limitations, downgrade of membership level or cancellation of membership.”
The situation gets even worse. We found out there’s an entire Facebook page dedicated to AAA Complaints. People there shared their stories and said the same thing happened to them too.
While this Triple-A situation is yet to be resolved, you should check your membership and make sure you didn’t go overboard.
