Dismissing a Totaled Lamborghini Huracan as “Just Metal” Is How the Rich Rebound

We all have our own ways of coping with loss. For one businessman in Northampton, England, it involves looking at the full half of the glass: total your Lambo, but be thankful that you still have your health. And ten more of the same cars.
The guy is Amio Talio, a self-made businessman who identifies as a supercar and luxury watch collector on his social media. The video of the aftermath of the 3-vehicle crash he was involved in has attained near-viral status, so he feels it’s his duty to set the record straight on what caused it: despite what you might think, it’s not always the guy at the wheel of an exotic supercar who’s to blame.
You can check out the three videos at the bottom of the page for a closer look at the crash aftermath. Talio started shooting immediately afterward, before he had even gotten out of the car, and then handled the phone to someone else to film, so he could have evidence to show investigators. The third video is his explanation of what happened, with the observation that he would say more if he could.
Talio was at the wheel of his Lamborghini Huracan Spider when a UPS van came right at him, in what he calls a bend on a narrow street, with little visibility and plenty of cars parked on the side. He wasn’t speeding, he promises. The Lambo then shot into a Nissan Micra, but the most damage to the exotic came from the impact with the Sprinter.
In the third video, Talio says he’s hiding at his uncle’s mansion so that his mom won’t find out he’d been in a crash, since he’s still sore in the ribs from where the airbag hit him when it deployed. He insists that Lambo is “just metal” even though he’s sad it’s gone, since he’d only driven it a “handful” of times. It’s not like he doesn’t have ten more to drive around, the collector says, before casually slipping into a Rolls-Royce for a – hopefully accident-free – ride.
In our non-millionaire lives, we could think of much worse ways of shrug off an accident and / and rebound from it.
