Delta’s New Lounge in Boston Is Inspired by Sailing Ships, Oozes Luxury

The best of aviation and the best of maritime history meet inside Delta's new luxurious lounge, a space that will delight all customers and especially nautical history enthusiasts. Boston just won a new deluxe space that pays tribute to its unique spirit.
It's official - Delta customers can already step inside the new E Concourse Club, open from 1:30 to 10:45 p.m. The newest and hottest lounge at Boston-Logan Airport will operate on the international E Concourse, joining the existing two clubs on Concourse A.
It's huge, beautifully styled, and enjoys spectacular views. Covering almost 21,000 square feet (1,950 square meters), the E Concourse Club, with a new lounge, will be able to welcome more than 400 guests. This brings the Delta Sky Club's capacity to more than 1,000 guests.
With views of the historic harbor, Delta's lounge invites guests to go back in time. The unusual color palette combining marine-inspired shades of navy and teal with warm terracotta accents is inspired by Boston's harbor and skyline at sunset. The timeless elegance of classic sailing yachts is reflected in the architecture of the new space and particular elements, such as the washed oak motifs, mimicking the wood of an old ship.
The historic tribute is carefully blended with contemporary, high-luxury additions. The premium bar inevitably grabs all the attention with its spectacular layered ceiling overhang and backlit display. Luxury is also reflected in the high comfort level. Customers have access to six soundproof phone booths, perfect for those who need more privacy for work.
The restroom amenities were also upgraded to include a family room and five shower suites. Last but not least, no luxurious lounge would be complete without gourmet dining. Even the classic New England clam chowder will surely taste better in this unique space with a maritime touch.
Delta is ready to elevate its customer experience in multiple ways. Last year, it signed a multi-year agreement with the Californian Joby for future electric air taxi services. The aviation operator is ready to pump nearly $200 million into the Californian manufacturer, resulting in a premium experience for future customers. Joby's air taxi will provide fast, efficient, and green home-to-airport transportation services to the airline's customers.
Those traveling through Los Angeles and New York will also enjoy flying car rides to and from multiple city airports. The booking process promises to be easy, and the service itself could drastically improve flying time. According to the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) company, the partnership will be mutually exclusive in both the US and the UK. This new service could radically transform commercial aviation in the future. In the meantime, Delta customers have a new Boston lounge to explore and enjoy.
